COVID-19: 1/4 of Ky. Adults Received at Lease 1 Vaccine Dose; Only 20 New NKY Cases

There were only twenty newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases across five Northern Kentucky counties on Monday, marking a continued and steep decline in the daily case load.

There were eight new cases each in Kenton and Boone counties, two each in Campbell and Grant counties, and none in Pendleton County.

However, the ten new COVID-related deaths across the state included a 76-year old man from Boone.

Kentucky recorded 331 newly confirmed coronavirus cases statewide on Monday, its lowest daily total since September 14.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear announced that a quarter of all Kentucky adults, 834,130 people, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced 834,130 Kentuckians – 25% of Kentucky adults – have now received at least one dose of one of three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.

“This is the exact type of trajectory we want to see as we are vaccinating people,” said Beshear. “This is in many ways a race against time against the variants. If we can continue that downward trajectory while increasing the number of people vaccinated, we can hopefully get to the end of this thing sooner rather than later. The President has made a promise that all adults who want to be vaccinated will be able to get their first shot by at least the end of May.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also updated its guidance for people who have been vaccinated.

“For adults who are fully vaccinated, the CDC is now saying those individuals within their own homes can gather in small groups with other fully vaccinated adults,” said Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “If vaccinated and unvaccinated people are mixed together in a gathering, generally you should still practice social distancing and wear your masks.

“The other guidance – and this is really important – when you are out in public settings, whether you are vaccinated or not, please wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands and continue to do those behaviors until we get everybody vaccinated, particularly the most vulnerable in society. There has also been no relaxation of the travel guidance by the CDC yet in relation to vaccination status. The new guidance released today is great news overall, but we still have to be careful.”

The state's positivity rate is currently 4.06%. There are currently 539 people hospitalized across the state including 161 in intensive care units and 82 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows current incidence rate in Northern Kentucky counties, a calculation of the average number of daily positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period