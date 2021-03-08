Demolition Underway at What Is Believed to Be Trader Joe's in Crestview Hills

Demolition has begun on whatever is set to replace the former Joseph Beth Booksellers at the Crestview Hills Town Center.

After months of rumors, there is clearer evidence that it will be the popular grocery store chain Trader Joe's.

The California-based grocer placed a legal notice in the Kenton Community Recorder that it was seeking a permit to sell alcoholic beverages at the Crestview Hills Town Center location.

The company has yet to respond to messages requesting comment.

The Business Courier was first to report this new development.

Construction dumpsters are placed outside the former bookstore in Crestview Hills and the windows are covered in plastic.

Joseph Beth announced its closure last spring.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Photo: Construction at the former Joseph Beth Booksellers on Monday (RCN)