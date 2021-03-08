NKU Announces In-Person, Outdoor Spring Commencement Ceremonies

Northern Kentucky University will host its spring graduation ceremonies in-person and outdoors this May.

NKU President Ashish Vaidya made the announcement to the campus community on Monday.

The commencement ceremonies are planned on campus May 7-9, and will include a session for 2020 graduates whose ceremonies were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This decision was made after consulting with the Office of the Governor and evaluating options to deliver a safe and meaningful commencement celebration," Vaidya said in a note to the campus community.

Here is the schedule:

·Commencement for Chase College of Law: Friday, May 7, at 5 p.m.

·Commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education: Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

·Commencement for the Haile/US Bank College of Business and College of Informatics: Saturday, May 8, at 3 p.m.

·Commencement for the College of Health and Human Services: Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

·Commencement for May, August and December 2020 graduates: Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m.

Each ceremony will be held on the field at the NKU Soccer Complex on campus, rain or shine. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed.

More details on the ceremonies will be available soon, the university said.

These events must follow all state guidelines and are subject to change, NKU said.

"The pandemic has challenged us to find new ways of meeting the needs of our students while maintaining health and safety in our community," Vaidya wrote. "I am proud that we are able to provide this experience for our May 2021 graduates and offer our 2020 graduates an opportunity to be honored in person."

-Staff report

Image: NKU commencement (provided)