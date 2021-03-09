COVID-19: Positivity Rate Lowest Since Sept. 21; 77 New Cases in NKY

Five counties in Northern Kentucky counted 77 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the state counted a total of 880.

Two women from Kenton County, ages 57 and 84, were among the 21 people reported to have died of COVID-19-related causes on Tuesday across the state.

Kenton Co. had 34 new cases while there were 24 in Boone Co., 14 in Campbell Co., 3 in Grant Co., and 2 in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate is 3.94%, the lowest since September 21.

There are currently 551 people hospitalized across the state including 147 in intensive care units and 81 on ventilators.

Governor Andy Beshear said that 127,110 people were vaccinated over the past week, a new weekly record.

“We are really ramping up to meet the moment and we are going to achieve this goal the President set of having a vaccine available for any Kentucky adult who wants one by the end of May,” said Beshear.

First Lady Britainy Beshear announced that Ford Motor Co. has donated 1 million masks to Kentucky schools, with a commitment to donate an additional 500,000 masks in the coming weeks.

“We are so close to beating this virus and continuing our path forward to becoming a stronger Kentucky,” said First Lady Beshear. “While declining case numbers and three effective vaccines are great news as more students return to in-person classes, we must remain vigilant in our fight against this virus, with safety as a top priority. Thank you to Ford for thinking of our schools and for being such a great partner to Team Kentucky.”

Kentucky’s Department for Public Health and Department of Education will distribute these 1.5 million masks to school districts.

In August, First Lady Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman launched the Coverings for Kids donation program to help supply Kentucky’s schools with masks for students, teachers and support staff.

Ford’s gift adds to the 320,000 masks already donated to Coverings for Kids by Kentuckians, community groups, local businesses and more.

“Ford is honored to provide Kentucky with child-sized face masks during this critical point as children transition back to school,” said Matt Godlewski, vice president of U.S. government relations, Ford Motor Co. “We value our partnership with the commonwealth and are grateful to play a role in its commitment to protect Kentuckians against COVID-19.”

-Staff report