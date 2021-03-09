Hands Pike Realignment Project, Eliminating Sharp Curve, to Begin

The realignment of Hands Pike in Covington is set to begin next week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 office said Tuesday that the realignment and safety project would begin on Hands Pike, also known as Kentucky 1501, would start on Monday, March 15.

It involves a new two-lane road, and eliminates a sharp curve.

“This is a new alignment – essentially a new road – so traffic impacts will be minimal,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer of Department of Highways District 6, in Covington. "This is good news for motorists."

The project involves realigning Hands Pike from the Madison Pike (KY 17) and Old Madison Pike (KY 3035) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive. The portion of Hands Pike between KY 17 and Wayman Branch Road (KY 3716) will become designated as part of KY 3716 upon completion.

KYTC awarded the $8.5 million project to Philmor Contracting, Inc. of Sharpsburg, Kentucky.

The project has a Nov. 1, 2022 completion date.

-Staff report

Image via PDS