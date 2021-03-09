NKY Pride Festival Returning with In-Person Celebration this June

Northern Kentucky PrideFest is returning with an in-person celebration this June.

The LGBT pride parade and festival were canceled last year and a series of virtual events replaced it.

This year, the Northern Kentucky Pride Center announced a socially distanced event for Sunday, June 6 from noon to 7 p.m. at Sixth Street and Goebel Park in Covington's Mainstrasse Village.

The annual parade and after-party have been canceled, however.

This year's focus will be on mental health issues, HIV/AIDS testing and education, faith-based services, and more.

“We know that members of the LGBTQ community — especially LGBTQ youth — have faced numerous struggles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NKY Pride Center feels obligated to provide access to these important resources in a way that is safe and socially distant,” said Bonnie Meyer, co-chair of the Northern Kentucky Pride Center.

Many activities from the PrideFest will also be live-streamed on the Pride Center’s Facebook page so that those who do not feel comfortable attending an in-person event will still be able to participate.

Additional events planned as part of Northern Kentucky Pride 2021 include a PrideArt installation throughout Covington to commemorate twelve years of NKY Pride, a #PorchPride social media campaign, and various other virtual opportunities designed to inform, educate, and inspire the community, a news release said.

More information about NKY Pride 2021, including a complete schedule of programming, will be coming soon, the organizers said.

-Staff report

Photo: NKY Pride parade in 2019 (RCN file)