COVID-19: 1,010 New Cases in Ky.; 91 in NKY; Kenton Man Among Dead

Kentucky recorded 1,010 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 91 across five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 39 in Kenton Co., 24 in Boone Co., 16 in Campbell Co., 10 in Grant Co., and 2 in Pendleton Co.

A 63-year old Kenton County man was among the 34 COVID-related deaths statewide.

“We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.”

The state's positivity rate dropped to 3.93%.

There are currently 524 people hospitalized across the state including 138 in intensive care units and 75 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows NKY's county-level incidence rate: the average daily positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period