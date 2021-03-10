Kenton Pioneer Award Presented to Longtime Local Public Servant Bill Goetz

Longtime local public servant Bill Goetz received a Kenton County Pioneer Award during the fiscal court's virtual meeting Tuesday.

The award honors living residents of the count who have a record of outstanding service to the community while exemplifying the highest standards of personal integrity, the county said.

Goetz served on the Fort Mitchell city council from 1964 to 1981 before becoming mayor and serving in that role from 1982 to 1993. He then became city administrator from 1993 to 2005.

Goetz is a founding member of the Kenton County Mayors' Group which promotes cooperation among the county's cities.

He also served on the Fort Mitchell Fire Department from 1959 to 1976.

During his time in city government, Goetz helped lead the merger of South Fort Mitchell and Fort Mitchell, and helped to establish a fully accredited police department, developed a mechanism to fund road projects, and helped to create a fundraising source for parks, leading to the construction of the city's General Ormsby Mitchel Park.

Goetz was nominated for the award by former Covington city manager Larry Klein.

A committee, composed of the members of the Kenton County Ethics Commission, reviewed the nominations, identified five deserving individuals, and forwarded their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court for consideration and approval. The 2020 Pioneer Award recipients are Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin and Arnold Simpson.

-Staff report