Regular Traffic Restrictions Closer on Brent Spence as Maintenance Project Proceeds

The initial schedule for the second phase traffic pattern at the Brent Spence Bridge was announced Wednesday.

The phase-two traffic pattern, when set, is expected to remain in place until the near completion of the bridge general maintenance/improvement and painting project in mid-November.

The northbound lanes that pass over on the lower deck of the bridge, which connects Covington to Cincinnati via Interstates 71 and 75, will move into phase two overnight.

Currently, the two right lanes on the northbound deck are open while the two left lanes are closed.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday night, weather permitting, law enforcement will be in place just south of the bridge on I-71/75 northbound in Kentucky and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to perform various operations to set the Phase 2 travel pattern.

By 4 a.m. Thursday, the two left lanes of travel on I-71/75 northbound across the Brent Spence Bridge will be open. The two easternmost right lanes on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge will be closed.

Additional overnight lane closures are expected throughout the week.

Southbound/upper deck remains in the phase-one pattern until next week. That leaves the two left lanes on the southbound upper deck open while the two right lanes are closed.

The southbound deck's transition to the second phase is expected next week.

The following ramps are closed and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project:

The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way in Downtown Cincinnati

The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St. in Downtown Cincinnati

The I-71 southbound detour has been set, with two lanes now exiting to I-471. Earlier this week, crews successfully restriped the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-471 to allow additional capacity on the ramp for traffic detouring from I-71 southbound to I-471.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge.

