City Sign Debated at Taylor Mill; New Police, Firefighters Announced

New additions to the police and fire departments, and a police officer's promotion were highlighted at this week's Taylor Mill city commission meeting.

Fire Chief John Stager announced the hiring of Leah Reis as a full-time firefighter/paramedic, and Kirk Laytart as a part-time firefighter/EMT.

Police Chief Steve Knauf announced the hiring of Officer Billy Roberts and the promotion of Officer John "Mac" Vollet to sergeant. Vollett and his wife attended the virtual meeting to accept the promotion and a plaque from the chief.

Meanwhile, the city commission voted to return to in-person meetings next month, though the public will still not be able to attend due to COVID restrictions. The meeting room is too small for distancing with the commission and city staff present.

The commissioners debated a request from City Administrator Brian Haney to finish work on a new electronic sign outside the city building. Haney said that $13,000 was needed for the sign, and $4,400 for the electrical hook-up and to add additional lighting and outlets outside the city building.

"The price tag is stickershock," said Commissioner Rose Merritt.

She said that she did not believe that the city could not afford that while also needing to improve the firehouse and city streets, arguing to delay the sign project.

Commissioner Mark Kreimborg said that it would be kicking the can down the road to leave the sign unfinished. He emphasized that this is the front of the city building and should not be left undone. He said that he did not want to do it halfway. He wants it to be something they can be proud of.

Commissioner Caroline Braden asked if there were any other way to finish it, or if the public works department could finish it.

Public Works Director Marc Roden said that the department could do something with it, but it was mentioned that the department has quite enough work on its plate, and it would push completion back to the fall.

Commissioner Dan Murray agreed with Kreimborg.

Mayor Daniel Bell agreed with Kreimborg, too, and noted that he expects that Taylor Mill will benefit from the recently approved federal COVID legislation which includes money for cities. Bell said that that money, if received, would help with city streets.

The money was approved for the sign by a vote of 4-1 with Merritt opposing.

Meanwhile, commissioners agreed to place a project manager in charge of the twelve modifications needed for the firehouse project to address deficiencies at the building.

Bob Dreyer, an engineer from CT Consulting, will manage the project, at a cost of $68,000.

Engineer Shawn Riggs gave a report on the repair on Riedlin road for the slip that occurred. The city received two bids for the repair job, and he recommended the low bid of $79,760 from JTM Smith Construction. He said that it usually doesn't take too long for such a repair, and should be done by the end of April.

The Easter celebration will be March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon in Pride Park. The Easter Bunny will be handing out bags of treats to cars.

