COVID-19: Cases Tick Up in NKY with 221 Confirmed on Thursday

Northern Kentucky saw an uptick in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, more than it had seen in the previous three days combined.

There were 221 new cases in five NKY counties, with 92 in Kenton Co., 61 in Boone Co., 50 in Campbell Co., 11 in Grant Co., and 7 in Pendleton Co.

Statewide there were 1,211 newly confirmed cases Thursday.

A 63-year old man from Kenton Co. was among the 36 deaths in Kentucky reported on Thursday.

The state's positivity rate also ticked up slightly from the previous day, but it still below 4%, at 3.95%.

There are currently 523 people hospitalized including 136 in intensive care units and 75 on ventilators.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the eligibility requirements for receiving a vaccine will change slightly next week based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

“As of March 15, the Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility phase is 1-C,” Dr. Stack said. “1-C is now expanded to include all persons ages 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports ‘are’ or ‘might be’ at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.”

He noted that smoking is not among the covered conditions in Kentucky. Dr. Stack said vaccination sites should continue to prioritize people 60 and older, and all sites are still urged to use at least 90% of all vaccine doses within seven days of arrival.

-Staff report

Photo: Vaccination site in Covington (RCN file)