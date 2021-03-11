Next I-75 Aggressive Driving Campaign Begins March 17

Kenton County police departments will be on heightened patrols along Interstate 75 on St. Patrick's Day.

The enforcement blitz against aggressive driving is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on March 17 with officers from Covington, Erlanger, Park Hills, Villa Hills, and Kenton County police departments.

The Kentucky State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement will also assist the officers.

It is scheduled to last until 8 p.m.

The six partnering agencies have received a federal highway traffic safety grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety in an effort to reduce the number of traffic crashes and deaths related to traffic crashes. In 2020, there were 112 injuries and 2 fatalities on the I-75 corridor in Kenton County. Enforcement of traffic laws will be increased on I-75 from the I-275 interchange in Erlanger to the Ohio River in Covington.

Police note that even when there is not a scheduled enforcement blitz, they are still present on the highway corridor.

The most recent blitz, on February 24, resulted in a number of citations for driving violations:

28 Speeding

6 No Operators License

5 No Insurance

8 No Registration

2 Careless Driving

2 Reckless Driving

6 No Seatbelt

3 Failure to Signal

1 Improper Passing

2 Following too Closely

7 Semi-Related Violations

1 Warrant Arrests

Another blitz is scheduled for April 20.

-Staff report