Winter Shelter a "Blessing" in Northern Kentucky

Despite funding challenges amidst a pandemic, several Northern Kentucky organizations came together to provide emergency shelter for the homeless this winter.

“Quarterly, agencies meet and share their information and we recognized immediately a need for an emergency winter shelter,” said Welcome House of Northern Kentucky CEO Danielle Amrine. “Everyone is struggling during this time, but we all came together, and we were fortunate enough to get funding.”

Welcome House is a Northern Kentucky nonprofit that guides clients from “housing uncertainty to housing stability.” This is accomplished through services such as housing, service coordination, and outreach and stability.

Its mission is to provide a continuum of services that will end homelessness and promote stability.

In 2020, Welcome House partnered with Urban Outreach to operate the Garden Center Winter Shelter and has contracted various services through other organizations like Brighten Center, Table Catering, the Point/Arc laundry service and many more.

“The mayor and city of Covington have been so supportive, and their funding has helped address this very essential need,” Amrine said.

The winter shelter at East 11 th Street in Covington opened in November and runs through the end of March.

The results – lives saved, according to winter shelter director Stela Hall.

“The shelter has truly been a blessing to those in need,” Hall said. “Those who are staying here are so appreciative and they love having a warm place to stay. They have not been outside in the harsh elements. We are making a difference here in the lives of families and many individuals. We are making sure we don’t lose lives this harsh winter. We are providing a safe place.”

In addition to a warm bed and meals, guests have had access to wraparound services including case management, medical care, counseling and more.

Many have already moved into housing, Amrine said.

The three-floor shelter operates 24 hours, seven days a week. It is open to individuals and families. The shelter can house up to 31 people and pandemic precautions are readily applied every day.

“We want to make sure the homeless population is well taken care of especially during these times,” Amrine said.

Amrine said that this care is needed more than just in the winter.

“Ideally, we’d love to continue through summer and next winter, but we need the funding to make that happen,” she said. “We need more community partners to do that. The need is real.”

Written by Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor