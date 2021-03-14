COVID-19: 255 New NKY Cases Friday through Sunday

Kentucky continues to see lower daily COVID-19 case counts compared to where the state was at the beginning of the year.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” Governor Andy Beshear said Friday. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”

Five Northern Kentucky counties recorded a total of 255 new cases Friday through Sunday, with the bulk of those coming Friday.

That day saw 175 spread out across Kenton, Boone, Campbell, Grant, and Pendleton counties. Kenton and Boone had 130 of those cases between the two of them.

Boone Co. recorded 100 cases over the three-day period while there were 91 on Kenton, 46 in Campbell, 11 in Grant, and 7 in Pendleton.

The state's positivity rate is currently 3.99%.

There are currently 488 people hospitalized across the state with COVID, including 188 in intensive care units and 69 on ventilators.

