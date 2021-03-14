Erlanger Woman Appointed to State Board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed an Erlanger woman to the Center for Pollution Prevention Board of Directors.

Emily Sayers will serve the remainder of an unexpired term through July 15, 2021.

She replaces Christopher Skates, who resigned.

Sayers is a project manager at Gateway Community & Technical College.

The Center for Pollution Prevention Board of Directors, according to the state website, represents various facets of Kentucky state and local government, industry, agriculture, higher education, environmental protection and the community at large.

-Staff report