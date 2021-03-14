Independence Firefighters Collecting Items for Eastern Ky. Flood Victims
The Independence Professional Firefighters Association Local 3945 in partnership with the Independence Fire District and other local fire departments is collecting items to support those impacted by the severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.
The collection drive started on Thursday and runs through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Donation Drop Point: Independence Fire District Company 1, 1980 Delaware Crossing, Independence.
Donations will be delivered to Jackson, Kentucky on Wednesday, March 17.
This effort will be in coordination with Aspire Appalachia and the Breathitt County Alliance for Hunger.
Items being requested are listed below:
Bottled Water
Canned Food Items General Household Cleaning Supplies
Box Fans
Squeegees
Push Brooms
New Packaged Sheet Sets or Blankets
NO CLOTHING PLEASE
For more information please contact:
Sean Fortney, Lieutenant/Paramedic [email protected] or 859-393-6887.
-Staff report