Independence Firefighters Collecting Items for Eastern Ky. Flood Victims

The Independence Professional Firefighters Association Local 3945 in partnership with the Independence Fire District and other local fire departments is collecting items to support those impacted by the severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The collection drive started on Thursday and runs through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donation Drop Point: Independence Fire District Company 1, 1980 Delaware Crossing, Independence.

Donations will be delivered to Jackson, Kentucky on Wednesday, March 17.

This effort will be in coordination with Aspire Appalachia and the Breathitt County Alliance for Hunger.

Items being requested are listed below:

Bottled Water

Canned Food Items General Household Cleaning Supplies

Box Fans

Squeegees

Push Brooms

New Packaged Sheet Sets or Blankets

NO CLOTHING PLEASE

For more information please contact:

Sean Fortney, Lieutenant/Paramedic [email protected] or 859-393-6887.

-Staff report