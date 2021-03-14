ReForest NKY Announces 2021 Events - You Can Get a Free Tree

Reforest NKY announced that its annual volunteer event will be split up into two this year.

It is also partnering with the civig group ReNewport.

The seedling giveaway, Trunk A Tree, will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Campbell County Public Library - Newport Branch (901 E 6th Street, Newport).

Visitors can join the effort from the comfort of their own cars to collect a native tree to be planted at home. A ‘Grab N Go’ educational packet will also be available. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Reforest NKY will resume on October 23, 2021, with planting trees alongside the I-471 North Exit 5 Ramp. More details will be announced in the fall on the Northern Kentucky Urban and Community Forestry Council’s website and Facebook page.

Reforest NKY is organized by the Northern Kentucky Urban and Community Forestry Council to restore Kentucky’s native woodlands. This reforestation project is responsible for planting thousands of tree seedlings and saplings on previously mowed properties in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.

This event is an opportunity for public education and awareness about the importance of trees in our region, a news release said.

Over the last thirteen years, more than 40 acres of land have been planted with native woodland trees and over 2,500 volunteers have participated in Reforest NKY.

-Staff report