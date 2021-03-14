Thomas More Women Advance to NAIA Sweet 16

The top-ranked and number-one-seeded Thomas More women's basketball team advanced to the NAIA Sweet 16 after defeating Olivet Nazarene in Crestview Hills on Saturday.

The Saints advanced by winning 98-82 and now move on to face Mount Vernon Nazarene in Sioux City, Iowa.

The teams were re-seeded after the first two rounds of play, and now Thomas More is #1 while Mount Vernon Nazarene is seeded 16.

Zoie Barth led TMU in scoring with 24 points while Briana McNutt and Alexah Chrisman each added 18.

Taylor Clos scored 14 for the Saints.

The Saints next play on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The #2-seeded men's team fell Saturday 64-55 to top-seeded Morningside. Thomas More ended the season at 17-10.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics