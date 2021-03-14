Youth Mental Health Focus of Virtual Event this Week

A special program to discuss the prevention of teen suicide is scheduled for Tuesday.

Call to Mind Life: Preventing Teen Suicide in a Pandemic of Isolation is produced in partnership between Cincinnati Public Radio and Call to Mind, American Public Media's mental health initiative, along with the Well Beings Youth Mental Health Project and its Well Beings Tour.

The national project is led by public media organization WETA, addressing youth mental health needs.

Many high school students have been taken out of their routine and isolated from friends, teachers and extracurricular activities and thrust into a learning from home or hybrid home/school system, often leaving them disconnected from their traditional support system and struggling to find their way in this pandemic world. Statistics show suicidal thoughts and actions have been on the rise among teens for several years, leaving parents and teachers desperate for ways to help.

WVXU’s Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks, who is also editor & publisher of The River City News, will host a live virtual program talking with young people and mental health experts about the impact of the year-long pandemic isolation on teens, their unique mental health issues, and what support systems are available to them.

The virtual event will feature a Q&A portion where audience members may share their questions. The event will be recorded for a radio broadcast at a later date.

What: Call to Mind Live: Preventing Teen Suicide in a Pandemic of Isolation

When: Tuesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. EST

Where: Digital gathering via Zoom

How: This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. You may register at wvxu.org/calltomind. Upon registering, you will be asked to sign up for a Zoom account at no cost.

Who: Young people, teachers, school staff, and parents/guardians are especially encouraged to attend.

-Staff report