COVID-19: 1 Millionth Vaccine Administered in Ky.; Permanent Memorial Planned

Monday brought news of the one millionth vaccine administered in Kentucky, plans for a permanent memorial to the more than 5,000 lives lost in the state (including 23 on Monday, a 47-year old Kenton County man among them), and another relatively low positive case count.

Governor Andy Beshear reported that 99.7% of all first vaccine doses sent to the state have been administered and that 142,000 vaccines had been put in people's arms over the past week.

“We believe that we are going to hit the president’s goal that every adult in Kentucky and across America who wants their shot of hope will be able to get it by the end of May,” said Beshear. “We’ve had nine straight weeks of declining cases and if we continue to see this trend, we can relax some of the restrictions even more. But we need to be careful and make sure we bring everybody to the finish line.”

The governor attended the one millionth vaccination on Monday.

“This is truly both a miracle of modern medicine and tribute to so many Kentuckians whose tireless work made this possible,” said Beshear. “This milestone brings us hope after losing nearly 5,000 of our beloved family members, friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Think about how far we have come in our ability to fight this virus, and how fast.”

The first COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in Kentucky were administered to health care workers on Dec. 14.

Just days before the first Kentuckians were vaccinated, the state was reporting more than 3,500 new daily COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate close to 9%.

As the millionth Kentuckian is vaccinated today, the state’s positivity rate is below 4% and 396 cases were reported.

There were 28 new cases reported in five Northern Kentucky counties including 11 in Boone County, 8 in Campbell Co., 7 in Kenton Co., 2 in Pendleton Co., and none in Grant Co. on Monday.

There are currently 464 people hospitalized with COVID across the state including 114 in intensive care units and 67 on ventilators.

Beshear also announced on Monday that the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund would work to make a permanent memorial on the grounds of the state Capitol.

“This fund will help us make sure no Kentuckian is ever forgotten,” said Beshear. “Kentuckians can dedicate a donation to someone they’ve lost or someone they want to honor. Soon we’ll announce an artist call to encourage artists to submit their ideas for something that can truly encapsulate the grief, hope, togetherness, difficulty – all of those things we have felt this past year. The sleepless nights, but also, the coming together.”

Child care facilities are also now permitted to return to traditional classroom group sizes.

By Kentucky statute, the group sizes range from 10 for infants, with a staff-to-child ratio of one to five, to 30 children for kids ages 7 and older and a staff-to-child ratio of one to 25.

“A bright day in Kentucky just got brighter,” the governor said. “The care that has been taken to protect Kentucky’s children and hard-working child care staff will continue even as group sizes increase.”

Children and adults will be screened for fever and contagious symptoms when they enter child care facilities. Personal protective equipment will be provided and worn, and proper sanitization and infection-control measures will be required.

Social distancing requirements will continue to be observed and facility visits will be limited. The same staff members are being asked to work with the same children each day, reducing potential exposure.

