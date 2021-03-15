CVG's Most Used Runway Closes for $69 Million Rehab Project

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is moving forward on a $69 million rehabilitation of one of its runways.

Runway 9/27 is the airport's longest and most-used, running east to west.

In a news release, the airport stated that the runway is critical for cargo operations at CVG.

The project consists of new asphalt, concrete, and lighting updates.

While the project began last fall, the runway closed Monday.

It will impact aircraft landings and takeoffs for approximately six months, moving much of the airport's aircraft operations to other runways.

During the project, air traffic to the east and west of the airport will likely decrease, and operations flying north and south of CVG will temporarily increase.

To minimize impacts on operations and surrounding communities, CVG has worked with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and cargo partners to compress the project schedule to one year (six-month closure timeframe) versus the typical two years it would take for a project of this size, the airport said.

“We are grateful for the support and patience of the community and all partners involved as this important infrastructure update is completed,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This project among others will position CVG well for pandemic recovery and future growth.”

-Staff report