Duveneck Exhibit Extended Six Weeks at Cincinnati Art Museum

The exhibit dedicated to the works and story of Covington-born artist Frank Duveneck has been extended by six weeks at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Frank Duveneck: American Master will now run through Sunday, May 9.

The museum describes Duveneck as the most influential painter in Cincinnati history.

In January, RCN contributor James Dady review the exhibit highly favorably.

The show opened in December and has been extended due to what the museum called "unprecedented public demand."

Museum Exhibition Curator Dr. Julie Aronson and museum officials worked with lenders to allow more time for visitors to see the exhibition.

Due to community wellness precautions, the museum has had limited capacity and reduced hours of operation. Most weekend dates have sold out since the exhibition opened. However, the museum resumed traditional operational hours on March 9. Hourly capacity remains reduced and advanced online registration is required for any visit. An online tour narrated by Aronson is available on the museum’s YouTube channel.

More than 90 examples across media from the holdings of the museum, the leading repository of the Kentucky native’s work, and 35 pieces on loan from collections across the United States, provides a fresh, in-depth look at this important artist.

This is the first exhibition in 30 years to dive deep into Duveneck’s artistic development, his working methods, and the historical and social context of his subjects. Presenting abundant new research, the exhibition upends many common misconceptions and reveals the artist’s accomplishments across subjects and media, including oil paintings, drawings, watercolors, pastels, etchings, monotypes, and sculpture.

Elsewhere in the museum, Duveneck is celebrated with a free display, Grand Experiment in Italy: Etchings by Duveneck and His Students, through April 4. Curated by Cincinnati Art Museum’s Curator of Prints Kristin Spangenberg, the special feature showcases 18 rare etchings by Duveneck and his students, including a trial proof of The Riva, a previously unrecorded early etching by the artist in 1880.

In addition, Duveneck’s art in the Cincinnati Wing has been freshly installed with More Duveneck! Paintings from the Vault, which presents 35 paintings by the artist from the museum’s renowned collection, hung salon-style in the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation Gallery. That piece is now extended through April 25.

