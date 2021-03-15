Governor to Attend New Turfway Groundbreaking Event

A groundbreaking ceremony at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming is scheduled for Friday in Florence.

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to speak.

Louisville's iconic Churchill Downs announced its plans to purchase and revitalize the Florence track in 2019. The $145 million investment is expected to increase purses paid to winning horses, and to improve the backside of the track as part of an effort to attract racing industry professionals to the area year-round.

The River City News reported on the track's plans in October 2019 when they were presented to Florence city council.

Turfway's old grandstand was demolished last year.

The construction project is expected to create 800 jobs, and when finished, the new establishment is expected to employ 400 new full- and part-time workers.

The new Turfway will open with live thoroughbred racing and historical horse racing in the summer of next year.

In addition to Governor Beshear, other scheduled speakers include State Senator John Schickel (R-Union), State Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger), Florence Mayor Diane Whalen, Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen, and Turfway Racing & Gaming General Manager Chip Bach.

The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 10 a.m.

-Staff report