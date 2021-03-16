Erlanger History Museum to Reopen in April

The Erlanger Historical Society Volunteers will be opening the Erlanger Historical Depot Museum every Saturday starting April 3.

The hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. through December 4.

The museum is housed at the former Erlanger Depot and is host to artifacts and memorabilia from the city and around the state.

The museum is offering memberships at $15 per year by sending a donation to the Erlanger Historical Society (P.O. Box 18062, Erlanger, Ky., 41018). It is also raising funds on the crowdsourcing site GoFundMe.

It is located at 3313 Crescent Avenue.

The museum also has several power point presentations that can be viewed remotely, including subjects like:

Then and Now: Dixie Highway

The Old Erlanger Fairgrounds

Keo-Me Zu -the Queen and Crescent RR Hotel and Spa of the 1890’s

The 1940’s

