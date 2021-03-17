COVID-19: "These Numbers are Still Too High"; 963 New Cases in Ky., 67 in NKY

Kentucky recorded 963 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 67 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 29 new cases in Boone Co., 23 in Kenton Co., 11 in Campbell Co., 3 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate dropped to 3.73%.

“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet. Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”

The state counted 27 new COVID-related deaths on Wednesday. None were local.

There are currently 441 people hospitalized across the state including 109 in intensive care units and 60 on ventilators.

-Staff report