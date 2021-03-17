Library Hosts Bluegrass Show at Tower Park

Campbell County Public Library is holding its first-ever outdoor Signature Series performance at Fort Thomas’s Tower Park amphitheater. Bluegrass musician and vocalist Junior Sisk will take to the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Free registration is required.

Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required throughout the entirety of the concert.

The library asks that patrons register with those they plan to sit with. Concert-goers should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Tower Park is located at 900 S Fort Thomas Ave. Call 859-781-6166, ext. 8 or visit www.cc-pl.org/signature-series to register.

Raised in Ferrum, Virginia, much of Sisk’s initial inspiration comes from his upbringing; his father wrote and played guitar while his mom sang. Sisk was playing in local bands by the age of 16. But he first broke onto the scene in the early 1990s, having penned songs popularized by the Lonesome River Band. In 1998 he formed his own band, Rambler’s Choice.

Sisk’s most recent release, “Load the Wagon,” remained in the #1 position on the Bluegrass Unlimited National chart for six consecutive months. He is the recipient of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards, including 2012 Song of the Year for “A Far Cry from Lester and Earl” and Album of the Year for “The Heart of the Song”; in 2013 he was named Male Vocalist of the Year and, in 2016, was awarded for Recorded Event of the Year for his song “Longneck Blues.” Along with his band, Sisk has also received several accolades from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America.

-Staff report