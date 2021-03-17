Two New Scholarships Established at Covington Catholic

Covington Catholic High School announced the establishment of two new scholarships.

The Wehrman Family Scholarship Fund is from Phil Wehrman, who graduated from the school in 1980. His son, Samuel, graduated in 2013.

Phil and his wife, Maria, also have two daughters and are long time members of St. Pius parish where they are active, and support many organizations throughout the Diocese of Covington and in the region.

Phil Wehrman has served on several fundraising committees including the school's most recent capital campaign, and also served on the school board for several years. He is an advocate for the work-study program and wants to give deserving young men the opportunity of a Covington Catholic education, a news release said.

The Jim & Carol Collins Family Scholarship Fund was inspired the passing of Jim Collins last July.

The scholarship will benefit incoming freshmen at Cov Cath.

Jim and Carol grew up in Maysville where Jim was member of St. Patrick's Church.

Daughters Lisa and Kim attended Villa Madonna (Classes of 1982 and 1983, respectively) and sons Jim and Drew attended Covington Catholic (Classes of 1984 and 1986, respectively). Two grandsons graduated from CCH as well.

The Collins's gift was matched by one of Jim’s classmates from Xavier University, helping ensure this scholarship will be around for decades.

