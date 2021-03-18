COVID-19: Hundreds of Deaths Added; Date for 16+ to Book Vaccine Announced

Hundreds of additional COVID-related deaths were reported in Kentucky on Thursday following a death certificate audit, Governor Andy Beshear said.

In all, more than 600 newly identified COVID deaths were discovered with 417 added to Kentucky's death total, and the remainder to be added in the coming days. Beshear pointed out that when similar audits were conducted in Ohio and Indiana, 4,000 and 1,500 additional deaths were reported, respectively.

“The way that we normally get our information on deaths is through local health departments. We then check the information, make sure it is a COVID-19 death – it goes through a committee – and then it moves onto our report," Beshear said. "That’s why sometimes local health departments will report a death earlier than we do.

“There are some deaths we receive that we determine are not a COVID-19 death. Our commitment is first to be accurate, but second, to make sure that there are no unknown soldiers, that we account for every single individual we’ve lost and we recognize every single grieving family. So what we have done is we have pulled every death certificate from November to the end of January that lists COVID-19. We have then compared those to what we have reported, what came up from the local health departments.

“For those who we don’t have a report for, we then see if there is a positive COVID-19 test we can connect their case to. With those, where we know the individual had it, we then look at the documentation in the same way that we would if it came up through the local health department.”

More than three dozen of those additional deaths involved Northern Kentucky residents.

In Kenton County, there were ten: women aged 72, 81, 91, 91, and 103, and men aged 63, 81, 87, and 97 were added.

In Campbell Co., there were six: women aged 86, 88, and 91, and men aged 71, 80, and 81.

In Boone Co., there were five: women aged 72 and 89, and men aged 71, 85, and 89.

Pendleton Co. recorded one additional death following the death certificate audit, a 61-year old woman.

In total, there were 21 additional deaths in the five-county Northern Kentucky area. See the full list here.

Meanwhile, in the state's regular update on Thursday, there were sixteen local deaths: 80-, 81-, 83-, 90-, 90-, 91-, 94-, 94-, and 103-year old women in and 80-, 86-, and 90-year old men in Boone County; 84- and 90-year old woman in Campbell Co.; and a 98-year old woman and 72-year old man in Kenton Co.

Beshear announced 785 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 61 in Northern Kentucky: 27 in Boone, 16 in Kenton, 12 in Campbell, 5 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton.

The state's positivity rate has dropped to 3.23%, the lowest since last July.

According to the state's incidence rate map, Northern Kentucky counties have mostly dropped to a lower level of community spread. The incidence rate is a calculation of the number of positive COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. For most of the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, much of the state, including Northern Kentucky, was in the highest category, the red zone, denoting critical spread of the coronavirus at 25 or more positive cases per 100,000 people.

Now, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, and Pendleton are all two categories below that, the yellow zone, denoting community spread of 10 or fewer per day per 100,000 people.

Only Boone remains in the second-highest tier, the orange zone, denoting accelerated spread. Its rate is 10.5, so just above the threshold to join its neighboring counties in the yellow zone.

The availability of vaccines is assisting communities reduce its case count.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced that all Kentuckian 50 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments on or after March 22.

He said that all Kentuckians ages 16 and older will be able to sign up for appointments by April 12.

“Kentuckians deemed most vulnerable should still get priority, and they will, but we can’t have these vaccines sitting in a freezer. We are in a race against the COVID-19 variants and we’ve got to get it out fast,” said Beshear.

There are currently 449 people hospitalized across the state, including 110 in intensive care units and 57 on ventilators.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher