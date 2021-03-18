Thomas More Advances to National Quarterfinals with Win Over Mt. Vernon Nazarene

The Thomas More women's basketball team easily downed Mount Vernon Nazarene on Thursday, 71-51, to advance to the NAIA National Basketball Championship quarterfinals.

The top-ranked and top-seeded Saints were led by sophomore guard Courtney Hurst who scored 11 points. Maggie Jones and Alexah Chrisman each added 10 points.

Thomas More pulled away early, leading after the first quarter, 20-9. The Saints then went on a 12-2 run to open the second quarter, expanding their lead to 32-11. Mt. Vernon Nazarene cut into that deficit before halftime, with the teams going to the locker room with TMU up 38-24.

By the end of the third quarter, though, the Saints were back up by twenty, 56-36.

Thomas More is now 27-1 on the season.

The Saints will play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Sioux City, Iowa against the winner of the game between #8-seed Sterling and #9-seed Dakota State.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics