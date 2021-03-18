Unemployment Rate Drops in All NKY Counties December to January

The unemployment rate dropped from December to January in all the counties defined by the state as Northern Kentucky, a Thursday report showed.

Across the state, the rate fell in 66 of 120 counties and rose in 48, while remaining flat in six, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was 5.3% in January, down from 5.4% in December, but up from January 2020 when the statewide rate was 4.5%. Nationally, the unemployment rate in January was 6.3%.

Todd County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.6%.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.3%.

The eight-county Northern Kentucky region saw its unemployment rate drop to 4.8% in January, down from 5.1% in December, but higher than the 4% rate recorded in January a year prior.

Boone County had the lowest rate in the region at 4.4% in January, down from 4.8% in December, but up from 3.8% in January 2020.

Pendleton Co. came in at 4.6% in January, down from 4.8% in December. It also had a 4.8% unemployment rate in January 2020.

Carroll and Owen counties each recorded rates of 4.7% for January of this year, with the rate dropping from 5% in December in Carroll, and from 5.6% in Owen. Carroll's unemployment rate in January 2020 was 4.8% while Owen's was 4.9%.

Campbell County recorded an unemployment rate of 4.9% in January, down from 5.1% in December, but up from 3.9% in January 2020.

Kenton County's unemployment rate in January of this year was 5%, down from 5.4% at the end of 2020, but up from 4% in January 2020.

Gallatin Co. recorded a 5.1% unemployment rate in January, down from 5.2% in December, but up from 4.4% a year ago.

Grant Co. recorded the highest unemployment rate in the region with 5.3% in January, down from 5.7% in December, but up from 4.9% a year prior.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.

