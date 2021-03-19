Churchill Downs, Beshear Break Ground at $145 Million Turfway Park Makeover

Ground broke Friday morning on the $145 transformation of Turfway Park in Florence.

Governor Andy Beshear attended the occasion flanked by leaders of Churchill Downs, which purchased the struggling track in 2019, as well as local and state government officials.

When reopened, the establishment will be known as Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.

"Northern Kentucky is on fire," the governor said, adding the state is coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic into a growing economy. "This is a world-changing event, and we have to say, Why not us? Why not here? The future is incredibly bright. This is our time, our chance."

Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjan said that the new facility would open in the summer of next year. He shared bottles of whiskey with those who answered correctly questions that he posed about Kentucky horse racing.

Turfway's landmark grandstand was razed in the winter with a new building set to replace it. The project will include a historical racing machine facility featuring up to 1,500 machines, a state-of-the-art clubhouse, food/beverage venues and a new inner dirt track to complement the existing one-mile synthetic main race track.

The project is also set to create 800 construction jobs and 400 permanent full- and part-time jobs.

State Senator John Schickel (R-Union) referenced Turfway's historic link to Latonia Race Track, which opened in that small city which is now a part of Covington, in 1883.

It closed in 1939 during the Great Depression.

Latonia Race Course opened in Florence twenty years later, in 1959, and changed its name to Turfway Park in 1986.

Schickel said that Turfway Racing & Gaming is the third chapter of thoroughbred racing in Northern Kentucky. The senator also recalled when he and his friends would hang out at Turfway, smoking cigars and eating Moon Pies. There was a pile of Moon Pies available for guests at Friday's event.

State Representative Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger) and Florence Mayor Diane Whalen also spoke at the groundbreaking.

Whalen noted that COVID-19 forced Turfway to cancel its signature Spiral Stakes (now known as the Jeff Ruby Steaks) last year and now there was a celebration about the track's potentially bright future.

"This is a light at the end of the tunnel," Mayor Whalen said. "I am thrilled, totally thrilled to be a part of this."

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor