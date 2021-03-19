COVID-19: Three from NKY Among Friday's Dead; 50 New Local Cases

There were 731 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday, including 50 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

Three people from Northern Kentucky were among the 25 deaths reported statewide, including a 91-year old woman and 87-year old man from Campbell Co., and 70-year old woman from Kenton Co.

There were 23 new cases in Kenton, 13 in Boone Co., 10 in Campbell, three in Pendleton Co., and one in Grant Co.

The state's positivity rate remains low, at 3.4%.

“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

There are currently 463 people hospitalized across the state including 101 in intensive care units and 60 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Photo: Gov. Beshear in Florence on Friday (RCN)