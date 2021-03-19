Ludlow Boy, 2, Dies from Overdose; Mother Charged with Murder

A 2-year old Ludlow boy died Thursday after overdosing on fentanyl, Ludlow Police said. Now his mother is jailed on a murder charge.

Police responded to a home on the 200 block of Stokesay Street in Ludlow on Thursday afternoon where emergency responders found the boy in respiratory arrest.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, but died.

According to police, the boy ingested fentanyl while his mother, Lauren Ashley Baker slept.

Police said that Baker awoke to find the boy in distress as the father arrived home. 911 was called.

Baker, police said, turned over an amount of fentanyl from her purse. Investigators said that a substance believed to be fentanyl was found scattered across a bed.

An empty Narcan package was also found on the scene. Narcan can be used to reverse an overdose.

Police said that Baker admitted to obtaining fentanyl in Cincinnati last Saturday and bringing it to Ludlow where she shared it with at least two other people.

Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl, and two counts of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance/

She is being held without bond at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Baker faces 20-50 years or life in prison on the murder charge, and 5-10 years in prison on the other charges.

-Staff report

Photo via Kenton County Detention Center