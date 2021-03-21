Carnegie to Present Staged Reading of "Angels in America"

The Carnegie is hosting a staged reading of the 1990s hit play Angels in America: Millennium Approaches.

The event will be presented in-person at the Covington arts center in a socially-distanced manner.

The groundbreaking play, by playwright Tony Kushner, explores the arrival of the AIDS crisis in the U.S. (specifically, in New York City) during the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

The staged reading is scheduled on two nights, Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, at 7 p.m. each night at the Otto M. Budig Theatre. Tickets are $10 and a portion of each ticket sale will support local artists and performers

Angels in America is a production of the Carnegie’s Creative Disruption Committee (the Carnegie CDC), in association with Skylight Empire Productions. Created in 2020, the Carnegie CDC is a consortium of artists, educators, business/marketing and social service professionals designed to a creative engine and rapid response team to the changing situation of live performance in a pandemic world. The Carnegie CDC’s production of the show features actors from both the Greater Cincinnati region as well as New York and is recommended for adults only.

“In continuing with our tradition of bringing innovative and important works to our stage, the upcoming reading of Angels in America fits our space both in terms of mission and programming perfectly,” said Maggie Perrino, theatre director for the Carnegie. “With so many of us currently feeling uncertainty given the pandemic, the timeliness of Tony Kushner’s work will shine through in relating one commonality we all share: the human experience.”

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.thecarnegie.com/events.

-Staff report

Image provided