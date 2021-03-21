Cincinnati Reds Focus of NKY Chamber's Next Eggs 'N Issues Event

The new Cincinnati Reds season is the focus of the next Eggs 'N Issues event hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

It is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, from 8 to 9 a.m. and is a virtual event.

Attendees will be entered to win Reds tickets.

Speakers will include Reds President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini, Reds Community Fund Executive Director Charley Frank, and team Vice President and General Manager Nick Krall.

“If you’re like me, you’ve had Opening Day (April 1) marked on your calendar since it was announced,” said Brent Cooper, president, and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “I’m thrilled to have members from the Reds share more about our hometown team and the impact they have been making on the Tri-State area.”

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues: The Cincinnati Reds is free for NKY Chamber members, $15 for non-members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Online pre-registration for the event is required. Registrants will receive additional details on how to join the webinar in the confirmation email. Attendees will receive a special gift from the Cincinnati Reds after the event.

To register or for more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/events/.

-Staff report

Photo: Phil Castellini (provided)