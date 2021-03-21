Point/Arc Fundraiser Promotes Covington Gift Cards

The Point/Arc is celebrating its Covington roots with a Love the Cov raffle.

Shannon Chalfant, the Point's content specialist, created the raffle after being inspired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a raffle event that celebrates our community,” the Electronic Media/Broadcasting graduate of Northern Kentucky University and Taylor Mill resident said. “And the event benefits the Zembrodt Education Center at The Point/Arc.”

The Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) was created to give five-year olds and up with intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, socially and vocationally.

An extension of The Point/Arc, ZEC strives to increase growth and support for individuals and families in the Greater Cincinnati region.

And Love the Cov is a raffle with vision.

“It’s a collaborative with the community,” Chalfant, a Holy Cross High School grad said. “We want to forge that sense of community with local restaurants, while raising money for ZEC.”

Love the Cov is a first-time event, says Chalfant. Each raffle ticket is $25 and a winner can receive as much as $500 in Covington-only gift cards.

Tickets are available here and in the Point/Arc Education Center.

Cedar Restaurant at 701 Main Street is also participating with the sale of raffle tickets. The winner will be drawn Friday, April 9, in what is expected to be a virtual event.

