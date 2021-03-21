Thomas More to Play in National Semifinals on Monday

The Thomas More women's basketball team will tip off in the national semifinals of the NAIA tournament on Monday evening.

The top-ranked and top-seeded Saints easily dispatched Dakota State, 72-47, on Saturday to move past the quarterfinals.

The NAIA Women's Basketball Championship is being played in Sioux City, Iowa, where TMU will face seventh-ranked and fifth-seeded Morningside at 7 p.m. (eastern) on Monday.

The Saints are 28-1 on the season.

-Staff report