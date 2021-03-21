Thomas More to Play in National Semifinals on Monday
Sun, 03/21/2021 - 22:53 RCN Newsdesk
The Thomas More women's basketball team will tip off in the national semifinals of the NAIA tournament on Monday evening.
The top-ranked and top-seeded Saints easily dispatched Dakota State, 72-47, on Saturday to move past the quarterfinals.
The NAIA Women's Basketball Championship is being played in Sioux City, Iowa, where TMU will face seventh-ranked and fifth-seeded Morningside at 7 p.m. (eastern) on Monday.
The Saints are 28-1 on the season.
-Staff report