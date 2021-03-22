COVID-19: Lowest Positivity Rate Since July 3; 24 New Cases, 1 Death in NKY

Kentucky saw its COVID-19 positivity rate drop to the lowest it has been since July 3.

Governor Andy Beshear said Monday that the state stands at a 2.93% positivity rate.

“We’ve come too far and we’ve lost too much to mess this up now. So please continue to wear your masks until we get everybody vaccinated,” said Beshear. “And if you’re thinking about not taking the vaccine, think harder. Think about all the individuals you can protect. Think about how much they need your help to ensure we can continue what we see today, of fewer and fewer cases and fewer and fewer losses.”

The governor said that more than 1,186,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated already.

Meanwhile, there were 294 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reported on Monday, including 24 in five Northern Kentucky counties. There were 9 in Kenton Co., 7 in Campbell Co., 5 in Boone Co., 2 in Grant Co., and 1 in Pendleton Co.

A 79-year old woman from Kenton Co. was among the eleven deaths reported Monday.

The state also continued to update the death rolls to include those discovered to have died from COVID-19 following an audit of death certificates. Monday's update included twelve from Northern Kentucky.

Those lost include 79- and 82-year old women and a 65-year old man from Boone Co., 70-, 75-, 80-, 88-, 88-, and 91-year old women from Campbell Co., an 82-year old woman from Grant Co., an 81-year old woman from Kenton Co., and a 60-year old man from Pendleton Co.

Kentucky has lost 5,799 people since the pandemic began.

There are currently 434 people hospitalized including 95 in intensive care units and 63 on ventilators.

-Staff report