Edgewood to Resume In-Person Council Meetings

Edgewood city council will resume in-person meetings.

There were questions raised at the previous virtual meeting, such as whether a council member could still attend virtually while others return to the city building.

City attorney Frank Wichmann responded last week in the affirmative, as long as the virtual council person can be seen on a screen.

Councilmember Jeff Schreiver talked about other cities who are allowing council members to participate virtually, and he wants that option for Edgewood.

The public cannot attend the meetings yet.

Discussion was held about upgrading the technology in the city's training room.

City Administrator Brian Dehner told council that he hoped to use some of the federal COVID-19 relief money to upgrade the training room, the public works building and the council room so that when they need it, the technology would be there to conduct meetings, training sessions and any other assemblies while still allowing everyone to participate from remote locations.

Council also considered a few options to address parking cars on city sidewalks.

Dehner recommended an option that would allow for a car to be parked on the sidewalk while not blocking it.

Dehner said that he had parked his car three different ways on a sidewalk, and provided the pictures to illustrate the gradations of blocking the sidewalk.

However, Wichmann then said that none of the three options had penalties associated with them, and in order to have the first reading of the ordinance, there should be the penalties associated with the law.

The reading will be held at the next meeting.

City employees could also be due for a raise. Dehner suggested approval of a 2-percent cost of living increase and a 1.9-percent merit raise to be budgeted for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

Mayor John Link announced that there will be an Easter egg hunt on March 27 at 2 p.m. for children ages 3 to 8. He said that if it rains that day, the egg hunt is canceled.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor