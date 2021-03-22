Independence Council Approves Industrial Park Changes

Independence city council met last week to address a few items.

First up was a second reading of an ordinance approving a text amendment to the industrial park zoning. The measure addresses three items: first, it will increase the allowable building height from 40-feet to 50-feet; second, it adds office to the list of allowable uses; and third, it develops some controls for the office use.

Council passed the ordinance unanimously.

Two other ordinances had first readings.

One would serve as a map amendment for a 108-acre industrial park development in the area south of Mt. Zion Road between Bristow Road and Dixie Highway.

The Kenton County Planning Commission unanimously endorsed the change to industrial park use.

The other issue was a restoration of some line items in the budget that were removed in anticipation of potential financial woes brought on by the pandemic.

Both issues will have second readings and a final vote at the next meeting on April 5.

The city is hosting a drive through Easter egg event on March 27, and residents can sign up, due to limited space, at the Independence Facebook page. In order to prevent traffic back-ups, people will be scheduled for a time period according to their last name.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor