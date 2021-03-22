New Workout Program in NKY Targets Moms - and Kids Can Come, Too

Becky Doherty loves that with FIT4MOM everyday is bring-your-child-to-work(-out)-day.

“I never have to worry about lining up childcare for me to make it to a workout,” said the 23-year-old Northern Kentucky mom. “I also love having one hour that my kids know is designated as "mom's time" – we spend so much of our day caring for the little ones that it's so important as moms to remember to care for ourselves too.”

FIT4MOM is a national brand with a focus on pre- and post-natal fitness. The franchises are owned and operated by moms all across the country.

Doherty joined FIT4MOM when she and her husband lived in Memphis in 2017. She had a 1-year old at the time and was 20 weeks pregnant with her second baby.

“We didn't know anyone in town and it's hard to make friends as an adult,” she said. “I fell in love and became an instructor down there until we moved up this way when my husband got out of the Navy. Our sister location (FIT4MOM Central Cincinnati) was just too far of a drive, so I decided I needed to start my very own village/community of moms in Northern Kentucky.”

Doherty purchased this franchise last March when she was 20 weeks pregnant with her third baby.

And then the world shut down.

“We took it easy last spring, welcomed baby boy number three into our family, and then I had a grand opening last July once I was cleared to resume exercise. We held classes through the winter, but attendance was low. Which is why we are re-opening this spring.”

The grand opening event is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Presidents Park in Edgewood. Better Blend Nutrition will be there after class with smoothies to re-fuel. They’ll also have special promotions for moms in attendance, swag bags with discounts from other local favorites, and a take-home craft for the kiddos.



Moms can register through this link: https://fit4mom-crestviewhills.pike13.com/events/8136721.

For those who can’t make Saturday, class is held every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Presidents Park. The first class is always free, Doherty said.

Workouts are 60 minutes long and include cardio, strength (using resistance bands and our own body weight), and core portions. Kids are buckled into their strollers for the duration of class, so the instructors come fully loaded with an arsenal of distractions.

“We read stories, we blow bubbles, we sing songs, we play peekaboo, listen to music, act silly, etc., to keep them entertained,” she said. “We move around the park to our different stations, so the strollers are moving every five minutes or so. My three boys come to class and they are 5, 3, and 9 months so there is a wide range of children. Ages 5-plus may be out of the strollers and sit next to the stroller.”

Membership options vary depending on how often you can come to class, but they start as low as $4 a class. Currently there are about 12 active members with the average class size around four or five members.

“We welcome moms in all stages of motherhood - prenatal, postpartum (once cleared by doctor), and beyond,” Doherty said. “We also welcome all fitness levels - from moms who are craving high intensity to the mom who hasn't exercised in 20 years. We love them all!”

Kari Boehmke, 29, of Independence, said she loves everything about FIT4MOM.

“I love the circuit style of class, I love that you target the whole body in every workout, I love being able to have my daughter with me, I love the awesome mom group we have gotten to meet and I love that my daughter has made new friends,” she said. “I like it so much I have become an instructor.”

Boehmke said it’s also been a great way to get back into shape without feeling she’s missing out on time with her daughter.

“It has also been great to meet new mom friends – yes we are a workout group, but we also do other things outside of class as well,” she said. “We have done things like go to the zoo, milk and beans and a pumpkin patch in the fall. It’s such a great mom community to be a part of. Everyone is so encouraging and supportive of each other. It’s a great place to get to workout and spend time with your kids.”

Mary Barczak, 30, of Hebron joined last summer because she was looking for an outlet to exercise but still have her son with her.

“What I enjoy most is the sisterhood,” she said. “Spending time with other moms who care and have gone through the same things. It is something me and my son look forward to each week and is building healthy values for my family.

For more information, visit crestviewhills.fit4mom.com.

Written by Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor

Photos provided