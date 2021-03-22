NKY Real Estate Market: Prices, Sales Up, Inventory at Historic Low

The real estate market in Northern Kentucky continues to soar, with home sales in February outpacing the same month a year ago by 6.21%.

Prices are creeping up, too.

Last month, 513 homes were sold compared to 483 in the same month last year. The average selling price was up 13.56%, from over $208,000 to more than $236,500.

The median sale price was up 21% year over year, from $173,500 to $210,000.

The Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors (NKAR) said in a news release Monday that buyers are taking advantage of low interest rates to expand their price range.

Meanwhile, housing inventory is at an historic low, NKAR said.

