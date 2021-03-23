Carnegie Moves Spring Theatre Season Outdoors

The Carnegie is set to present three shows this spring outdoors, as the COVID-19 pandemic still limits indoor options at venues.

The Covington-based arts organization presented the musical Godspell outside last season.

The outdoor venues have not yet been confirmed but will be announced at a later date, the organization said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The Wonderful Music of Oz will play Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 at 4 and 7 p.m.

In addition to the classic songs from The Wizard of Oz, this production will also feature tunes from The Wiz and Wicked, and stories from behind the scenes of the movies and stage shows that inspired them.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and children.

George Remus: A New Musical is scheduled to play Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

This staged reading tells the story of the penniless German immigrant who grew up in Chicago but built a life as a bootlegger in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The production will also feature a bourbon experience in partnership with Covington-based Revival Vintage Bottle Shop. For $35, audience members purchase a self-guided bourbon flight sampler and show admission. The package can be purchased in advance and picked up at the venue on the day of the show.

Tickets to George Remus are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

The show is not recommended for children under 13.

I Got Rhythm will play Friday, May 21 through Saturday, May 30.

The show features music from the great American songbook and is a family-friendly production. It will play five shows each weekend, with 7 p.m. curtains on Fridays, and 2 and 7 p.m. curtains on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children and students.

Patrons will be asked to practice social-distancing. Masks are required for admission and when patrons are away from the seats.

For tickets, contact the Carnegie box office, Tuesday–Friday noon to 5 p.m., in person or by phone at 859-957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com.

-Staff report