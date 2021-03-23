COVID-19: Weekly Vaccination Record in Ky.; 37 New Cases in NKY

Kentucky reported another record week of vaccinations with 198,447 receiving COVID-19 vaccines over the past seven days.

The previous high for a single week was 165,217, which happened the week prior.

Next week, Kentucky’s state vaccination program is projected to receive more than 142,000 first doses from the federal government.

Meanwhile, the state recorded an additional 893 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 37 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 17 in Boone Co., 11 in Kenton Co., 5 in Campbell Co., and 4 in Pendleton Co. Grant Co. reported zero new cases on Tuesday.

The state reported eleven new deaths on Tuesday. None were local.

The positivity rate is currently 2.93%.

There are currently 436 people hospitalized with COVID across the state, including 93 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators.

-Staff report