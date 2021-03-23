Covington Seeks Pool Workers for Summer Season

With the return of Covington's city pools this summer, employees are needed.

Covington Parks & Recreation and SwimSafe Pool Management are holding a hiring event on April 8 to begin the process of hiring around 45 lifeguards, pool attendants, and assistant managers.

At the event, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the spread-out city commission chambers at Covington City Hall, teens can learn about employment opportunities, fill out an application, and go through an interview.

If you can’t make it, you can also apply online at www.swimsafepool.com.

“It’s a fun summer job, a great way to build a resume and gain valuable work experience, and an opportunity to earn some spending money,” said Ben Oldiges, Covington Parks & Recreation manager.

Covington has three water facilities: Olympic-sized pools at Goebel Park in MainStrasse Village and Randolph Park in the Eastside, and the zero-depth Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad at the Bill Cappel Youth Sports Complex.

SwimSafe officials said attendees at the April 8 hiring event should bring two forms of identification, and a resume if they have one. If they decide to be interviewed that day, they should find out the next day if they have a job.

About the hiring

· Positions: (45 total) Lifeguards, pool attendants, and assistant managers.

· Season: Employment lasts from early June until Aug. 8.

· Pay: Starts at $8 an hour for pool attendants and $9.50 for lifeguards.

· Eligibility: Must be 15 or older.

If you come to the hiring event April 8, you need to wear a face covering and observe COVID-19 safety protocols.

Oldiges said Parks & Recreation was especially looking forward to the swim season this year because distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced Covington to close its pools in 2020.

“Last summer was very difficult for everyone, and I know the pools were sorely missed,” he said.

-Staff report