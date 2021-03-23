Notre Dame Students Win Honors at NKY Science Competition

Students from Notre Dame Academy won honors at the Science and Engineering Fair of Northern Kentucky last month.

Sophomore Natalie Janzaruk won Best of Fair and will attend the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May.

The students at NDA are directed by Bill Stamm and will compete at the Kentucky Science and Engineering Fair this weekend.

At Notre Dame Academy, science research is an elective course that focuses on individual science research projects in the areas of mathematics, natural science, engineering, computer science and behavioral science.

NDA’s students prepare a formal research proposal and complete and present original research. Students from every grade level can apply for NDA’s science research course and must complete a minimum of 144 hours of original research each year that they participate.

“Notre Dame Academy has had a long tradition of success in STEM related areas," said NDA Principal Jack VonHandorf. “At NDA, we believe that the study of science is important not only in its factual content, but also in its method and philosophy. Through our Science Research Program, students learn principles of logic, hypothesis testing and other methods of reasoning leading to strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”

NDA Science Research students won many category and special awards as listed below.

Natalie Janzaruk - Class of 2023

The Effect of Wrapping Space on Pressure Required for Bending in Fiber Reinforced Soft Actuators

Best of Fair - Advances to ISEF

1st Place Overall - Physical Sciences

1st Place Engineering: Materials and Bioengineering

Yale Science and Engineering Award

Ana Kothandram - Class of 2022



The Impact of Herbicides and Fungicides on Eisenia fetida

1st Place Overall - Life Sciences

1st Place Environmental Sciences

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Award

Thomas More University Scholarship ($25,000)

Hailey Fullenkamp - Class of 2023

Dilutions of Disinfectants Effect on the Development of Bacteria Resistance

2nd Place - Life Sciences

1st Place Microbiology

Bella Marita - Class of 2023

Effects of Lead on Liquids with Different pH Levels

1st Place Environmental Management

US Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Thomas More University Scholarship ($25,000)

Anna Meade - Class of 2023

Effect of Exposure Time and Distance of UVC light on E-coli

1st Place Medicine and Health Sciences

Mu Alpha Theta Award

Clare Shay - Class of 2024

Peppermint and Concentration

1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences

Kennedy Clark - Class of 2023

Testing Bacterial Growth on Different Acne Medications

2nd Place Microbiology

-Staff report

Photo provided