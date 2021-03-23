Notre Dame Students Win Honors at NKY Science Competition
Students from Notre Dame Academy won honors at the Science and Engineering Fair of Northern Kentucky last month.
Sophomore Natalie Janzaruk won Best of Fair and will attend the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in May.
The students at NDA are directed by Bill Stamm and will compete at the Kentucky Science and Engineering Fair this weekend.
At Notre Dame Academy, science research is an elective course that focuses on individual science research projects in the areas of mathematics, natural science, engineering, computer science and behavioral science.
NDA’s students prepare a formal research proposal and complete and present original research. Students from every grade level can apply for NDA’s science research course and must complete a minimum of 144 hours of original research each year that they participate.
“Notre Dame Academy has had a long tradition of success in STEM related areas," said NDA Principal Jack VonHandorf. “At NDA, we believe that the study of science is important not only in its factual content, but also in its method and philosophy. Through our Science Research Program, students learn principles of logic, hypothesis testing and other methods of reasoning leading to strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”
NDA Science Research students won many category and special awards as listed below.
Natalie Janzaruk - Class of 2023
The Effect of Wrapping Space on Pressure Required for Bending in Fiber Reinforced Soft Actuators
- Best of Fair - Advances to ISEF
- 1st Place Overall - Physical Sciences
- 1st Place Engineering: Materials and Bioengineering
- Yale Science and Engineering Award
Ana Kothandram - Class of 2022
The Impact of Herbicides and Fungicides on Eisenia fetida
- 1st Place Overall - Life Sciences
- 1st Place Environmental Sciences
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Award
- Thomas More University Scholarship ($25,000)
Hailey Fullenkamp - Class of 2023
Dilutions of Disinfectants Effect on the Development of Bacteria Resistance
- 2nd Place - Life Sciences
- 1st Place Microbiology
Bella Marita - Class of 2023
Effects of Lead on Liquids with Different pH Levels
- 1st Place Environmental Management
- US Stockholm Junior Water Prize
- Thomas More University Scholarship ($25,000)
Anna Meade - Class of 2023
Effect of Exposure Time and Distance of UVC light on E-coli
- 1st Place Medicine and Health Sciences
- Mu Alpha Theta Award
Clare Shay - Class of 2024
Peppermint and Concentration
- 1st Place Behavioral and Social Sciences
Kennedy Clark - Class of 2023
Testing Bacterial Growth on Different Acne Medications
- 2nd Place Microbiology
-Staff report
Photo provided