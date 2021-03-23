Thomas More Advances to National Title Game

Thomas More will play for the NAIA national title on Tuesday night after escaping Morningside, 65-62, Monday in Sioux City Iowa.

The top-ranked and number-one seeded Saints won the semifinal game with Taylor Clos leading the team with 14 points. Emily Simon added 11 points as Thomas More improved to 29-1 on the year.

Morningside finished at 29-3.

The Saints led throughout the semifinal match-up, opening up a 30-14 lead with under four minutes to play in the first half, but a Morningside run closed the gap to six with less than a minute left.

Thomas More ultimately led by nine, 36-27, at the half.

As the second half got underway, the Saints opened up a fourteen-point lead, 41-27, but Morningside had another run left, outscoring TMU 15-2 in one stretch, and cutting the lead to one, 43-42.

The Saints led 51-50 with one quarter of play remaining.

Morningside took the lead in the fourth quarter, 53-51, after a three-point strike from McKenna Sims.

The Saints were able to retake the lead and hold off Morningside, scoring the last few points of the game.

Thomas More faces fourth-ranked and second-seeded Westmont, which defeated Indiana Wesleyan in the other semifinal, at 8 p.m. eastern on Tuesday.

-Staff report