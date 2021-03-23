Union Approves Utility Payment Assistance Program

The Union city commission voted earlier this month to authorize the use of federal community block development grant funds to aid residents who have fallen behind on utility bills.

The grants are provided from funds authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Kentucky's share of CDBG funds for emergency payments on utility bills.

Residents will be able to apply for up to $250 per month for up to six months when the program formally launches.

For information on the program, or to apply, contact Northern Kentucky Action Coalition, at 859-581-6607 or visit their website at http://www.nkcac.org.

