COVID-19: 695 New Cases in Ky., 52 in NKY; Positivity Rate Drops to 2.85%

Kentucky recorded 695 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 52 across five counties in Northern Kentucky.

There were 20 in Boone Co., 19 in Kenton Co., 11 in Campbell Co., 2 in Grant Co., and none in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate dropped again, landing at 2.85%.

Kentucky's COVID numbers have improved since a mid-winter surge and the arrival of vaccines.

On Monday, people aged 50 and over became eligible for the three vaccines currently available. By April 12, all Kentuckians aged 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for a vaccine, Governor Andy Beshear said.

“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” said Beshear. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”

There were 25 new deaths reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 438 people hospitalized across the state including 103 in intensive care units and 87 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Photo: Vaccination site operated by St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Erlanger (RCN)