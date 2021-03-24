New Nonstop Service from CVG to Los Cabos, Mexico Announced

New nonstop flight service from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Los Cabos, Mexico was announced Wednesday.

The service will be provided by Mexico-based ultra-low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus and will run May 29 through August 8.

This new nonstop route will complement the flights that Viva already offers from the local market to Cancun.

The airline offers this new seasonal route in what it called strategic collaboration with Vacation Express, one of the largest tour operators in the U.S.

“We are pleased to partner with Viva Aerobus and Vacation Express to provide the only nonstop service from the region to Los Cabos,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG Airport. “Local travelers can now book directly with Viva Aerobus or book their entire vacation package through Vacation Express to the west coast of Mexico, a growing leisure destination for our region.”

"The popularity of Los Cabos for vacationers from the Midwest is increasing year over year and our nonstop flights provide our clients with easy access to the destination at a great value,” said Rene Jongmans, president, Vacation Express. “Packages including airfare, hotel and transfers are now available and we are seeing lots of momentum from people eager to embrace the warmth of the beach again."

Flights to Los Cabos will be offered once a week, arriving to Los Cabos on Sundays and flying back to Cincinnati on Saturdays. These nonstop flights will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft equipped with a 186-passenger-capacity and a 3-year average age, one of the youngest fleet of aircraft in North America.

“Our new nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Los Cabos is great news for all of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, chief executive officer, Viva Aerobus. “Together with allies such as Vacation Express, we give a new choice to travel safely and at the best price to a key Mexican tourist destination. We bring closer and safer than ever these two cities with an affordable, reliable and flexible service with the youngest Mexican fleet and the 2nd youngest fleet in North America.”

In partnership with Vacation Express, Viva Aerobus already offers nonstop flights every week, operated year-round, from Cincinnati to Cancun. Flights arrive to Cancun on Sundays and passengers can fly back to Cincinnati on Saturdays.

Viva Aerobus will also operate in 2021 several charter flights for Vacation Express.

-Staff report